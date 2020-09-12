Menu
Search
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marlene Bender

Marlene R. (Pflughoeft) Bender

Marlene R. (Pflughoeft) Bender, 85, of Winona passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at St. Martin's Ev. Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear masks, and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for a complete obituary, online condolences, to view Marlene's tribute video, and when available, a video stream of her service.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.