Marvin L. Gunderson

Marvin L. Gunderson, 89, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at St Anne's Nursing Home, Winona. Marv was born March 2, 1931, in Fergus Falls, Minn., to John and Lizzie (Foslien) Gunderson. He graduated from Alexandria High School in 1949. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College from 1949-53, where he was All-Conference football guard in 1951 and 1952. He then served two years in the U.S. Airborne Infantry as a paratrooper.

In 1959, he married Bergetta Dahl Zotalis in Harmony, Minn.

Marv taught biology, physical education and coached football, and some basketball and baseball at Kensington, Harmony, St. James and Winona, Minn.

Marv was elected to the Minnesota State Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 1996, the Gustavus Adolphus Hall of Fame in 2003, and Winona Senior HS Hall of Fame in 2010. He was a former member and past president of the Minnesota Football Coaches Association and a former member and past president of the Sunriser's Kiwanis Club of Winona. He was most proud of being a co-founder of The Special Olympics Competition for special needs students in Winona. He was a member of Central Lutheran Church.

In retirement, he enjoyed travel, golf, and spending winters in Florida, with his wife, Bergetta. He also was an active participant in his great-grandchildren's lives.

Marv is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bergetta; daughter, Christine (Bob) Jambois of La Crescent; son, Mark (Brenda) Gunderson of Ann Arbor, Mich.; five grandchildren, Lisa, Laura, Lee, Kyle, and Emily; and five great-grandchildren, Jackson, Jessica, Allison, Lia, and Lettie. He was preceded in death by his two older brothers.

A private family service will be held at a later time. Memorial donations can be made to St Anne's Nursing Home, Winona, for the excellent care they provided him.

Marv always felt appreciative of his fellow teachers, coaches, students, players, and many friends. He lived by a personal code of working smart, honesty, respect for others and compassion for those less fortunate. To those who knew him, they would agree. Marv has graciously donated his body to the Mayo Foundation in Rochester, Minn.