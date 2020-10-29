Mary Anne Glentz

Mary Anne Glentz, 85, formerly of Alma, Wis., passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at St. Michaels Assisted Living in Fountain City, Wis. She was born in the town of Lessor, Shawano County, Wis., Aug. 14, 1935, to Peter and Dorothy (Sigl) Ehlinger. In 1953, she was the first of her siblings to graduate from Wabeno High School. On Feb. 18, 1954, Mary Anne was united in marriage to Louis Glentz, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wabeno, Wis. To this union nine children were born.

Mary Anne is survived by her children, Joseph (Nancy) of Winona, Thomas (Polly) of Alma, Timothy of Cullman, Ala., Mary Lou (Terry) Briggs of Buffalo City, Rose (Jon) Wisneski of Alma, Andrew of Buffalo City, Mark-Fr. Sebastian, OSB of Sheboygan, Wis., Jerome (Tammy) of Holmen, and Lawrence of Fountain City; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Joan Flannery, Rosemary (Randy) Slacum; brothers, Raymond (Ellen) and Gerald (friend, Judy) Ehlinger; sisters-in-law, Alice and Mary Ehlinger; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Besides her parents, Mary Anne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Louis in 2015; brothers, David, Merle, and Willard Ehlinger; brother-in-law, Terry Flannery; and sister-in-law, Helen Ehlinger.

A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Lawrence Catholic church in Alma. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and mandates on public gatherings, a private family Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation. Burial will be at Alma Memorial Cemetery.

