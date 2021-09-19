Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Mary Rose Thoen
FUNERAL HOME
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
376 East Sarnia Street
Winona, MN

Mary Rose Thoen

WINONA - Mary Rose Thoen, age 71, of Winona, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

She was born on October 7, 1949, in Winona, to David and Mary (Repinski) Paszkiewicz, and was a graduate of Cotter High School. Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Winona State, her Masters in Education from UW-Eau Claire, and taught at Winona Senior High School, St. Mary's University, Winona State, and at Southeast Technical College in Winona. In 1980, she was awarded teacher of the year.

Mary is survived by her husband, Merlin; sons: Greg and Mike; daughter, Heather; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister: Angeline Repinski.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
20
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Sep
20
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home
376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home - Winona.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
RIP my friend
Gerald R Stachowitz
December 13, 2021
She was my favorite teacher from Winona Vo Tech. Grad 1977. Our class gave her a party. She made going there fun.
Carrie Putzier
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results