Mary Rose Thoen

WINONA - Mary Rose Thoen, age 71, of Winona, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

She was born on October 7, 1949, in Winona, to David and Mary (Repinski) Paszkiewicz, and was a graduate of Cotter High School. Mary received her Bachelor of Science in Education from Winona State, her Masters in Education from UW-Eau Claire, and taught at Winona Senior High School, St. Mary's University, Winona State, and at Southeast Technical College in Winona. In 1980, she was awarded teacher of the year.

Mary is survived by her husband, Merlin; sons: Greg and Mike; daughter, Heather; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister: Angeline Repinski.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, September 20, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Mary will be laid to rest in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Mary's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.