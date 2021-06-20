Michael Patrick Scanlan

WINONA - Michael Patrick Scanlan, 67, passed away peacefully on June 16 with his brothers and sisters by his side in Winona, Minnesota.

Mike was born Feb. 17, 1954 in Lanesboro, Minnesota, to LaVon (Dusbabek) and Luverne Scanlan, where he developed his love for golf and the Minnesota Vikings. He graduated from Cochrane-Fountain City High School in Wisconsin in 1972 and was recognized as the top golfer in the Coulee Conference. Throughout the years, Mike enjoyed golfing with his brothers, co-workers, and long-time friends, and playing in the annual Calcutta Golf Tournament in Lanesboro. Mike considered it a great honor and privilege to golf at many great courses throughout Minnesota and Wisconsin, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Diego, Florida, Alaska, and Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. In 1968, at age 14, Mike had his first and only hole-in-one, at his beloved Lanesboro Golf Club. In addition to golf, Mike was one of the Scanlan brothers who played high school quarterback and spent many Sundays expressing his Irish spirit over football games. Skol Vikes!

Mike's career spanned decades, beginning as a chef in high-end restaurants and landing at the Hooters franchise in 1988 where he spent 33 years as a loyal employee. Mike was one of the early employees starting with the Hooters Inc group in Tampa Bay, Florida working in the commissary and driving deliveries. He spent the last 23 years as the Regional Chicago Quality Control Coordinator for the Chicago area stores. Mike, affectionately named "Halo" by his Hooters family, will be greatly missed by his colleagues.

Mike is survived by five brothers and five sisters: Susan, Thomas, Becky, Barbara (Paul Dokken), Michele, Patrick (Sam), Timothy (Michelle), Peter, John (Claudia), and Mary; and 28 nieces and nephews. Mike is preceded in death by his parents, LaVon and Luverne Scanlan.

The Scanlan family will miss celebrating their love of the Minnesota Vikings with Uncle Mike – he was a true fan through and through. The golfers in Mike's life will carry him with them as they head towards the back nine and we will all join together in a big "Fore!" to Mike.

A celebration of life memorial service will be 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21, 2021, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, in Lanesboro with Father McGrath officiating. Visitation will be one-hour before service at the church. Burial will be in the St. Patrick's Cemetery in Lanesboro. As part of Mike's Celebration of Life there will be a memorial golf outing at the Lanesboro Golf Course after the celebration.