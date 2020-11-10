Menu
Mildred E. Scharmer

GOODVIEW -- Mildred E. Scharmer, 88, of Goodview passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Funeral liturgy will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines and Minnesota mandates, social distancing and masks are required. Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona and Fountain City, Wis. Online condolences may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Nov. 10, 2020.
