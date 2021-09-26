Monique Ouellette

EDINA - Our beloved Monique Ouellette, passed away peacefully at her home in Edina, MN on August 1, 2021, at the age of 55, surrounded by family and some close friends.

Monique was born to Hugh and Joyce (Kelly) Ouellette in Shelby, MT on August 30, 1965.

After living in six states, the family settled in Winona, MN where Monique graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1983. She received a BS degree in Retail Management and Merchandising in 1988 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.

After a brief career in fashion retail, Monique changed paths and began working as a temp employee at IBM, where her leadership, sales and communication skills were quickly recognized. For 31 years, she consistently moved up the corporate ladder and ultimately served as an IBM Vice President for the past eight years. She was a highly regarded speaker and received numerous awards and recognitions including the IBM Hundred Percent Club and was a two-time recipient of the coveted IBM Golden Circle. She had the privilege of traveling the world for her job and on occasion was accompanied by her daughter, Tyler.

Above all, Monique was most proud of her daughter, Tyler. Monique was a supportive and generous mother who helped Ty become the amazingly bright, independent and passionate person she is today.

Monique was also passionate about animals and has fostered numerous dogs over the years. She could often be seen walking around Centennial Lakes with a foster dog and her adored Yorkey mix, Morrie.

Strangers, acquaintances and friends alike were drawn to her beauty, intelligence and quick wit. She was a role model, confidant and mentor to many. She was the center of her family's world and will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Monique is preceded in death by her grandparents: Goldie and Walter Kelly, Pearl and Francis Ouellette; uncle Damase Ouellette; and aunts: Birdie Kelly and Frankie Ouellette-Newby.

She is survived by her daughter, Tyler Christensen; mother, Joyce Ouellette; father and step-mother, Hugh and Rita Ouellette; brother, Todd Ouellette; sister, Michone Ouellette; uncles: Bill Kelly, Tom (Helen) Kelly, and Dave Newby; former husband, Shad Christensen; in-laws, Barb and Jim Christensen, and numerous cousins.

A celebration of life will be held on October 9, 2021, from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Pinstripes Restaurant, 3849 Gallagher Dr, Edina, MN 55435. Please RSVP at: https://everloved.com/life-of/monique-ouellette.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cancer organization of your choice or her favorite charity, Underdog Rescue Minnesota.

Online condolences or memories may be left for Monique's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.