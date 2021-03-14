Nellie A. Wenzel

Nellie A. Wenzel, 94, of Winona passed away and was reunited with her beloved George Monday, March 8, 2021, while in the care of Benedictine-St. Anne in Winona.

Nellie was born Nov. 24, 1926, in Witoka, Minn., to Clarence and Martha (Leslie) Ford. She was united in marriage with George H. Wenzel, Dec. 29, 1943, in Winona and they enjoyed 74 years of marriage, until George passed away May 31, 2018.

Early in their marriage, George and Nellie farmed for several years before moving to town to continue raising their growing family. Nellie was a dedicated homemaker and after raising her family, she was employed with Ledebuhr Meats and was the manager of the Winona Red Men Club for many years.

She was a member of St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona.

Nellie was a die-hard fan of the Twins and Vikings, and she will be remembered for her love of fishing, playing cards (Cribbage was her favorite), canning, baking her famous pumpkin bars, and always having Oreo's, M&Ms, and treats at the ready. Nellie cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She was the dedicated family chauffeur, who was always ready to take anyone wherever they needed to go and her family knew they could count on her if there was anything they needed. Her grandchildren with blue eyes were often reminded that they got them from her! Nellie was a loving wife, mom and grandma, who will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Nellie is lovingly survived by her children, George (Mary) Wenzel, Winona, Linda (Ernie) Tainter, Winona, Jane (Michael) Alexander, Goodview and Bob (Lois) Wenzel, Homer; 11 grandchildren, Kimberly (Mike) Kubis, Kelly (Jack Sullivan) Wenzel, Kris (Amanda) Wenzel, Troy (Bev) Welter, Todd (Corrine) Welter, Joe (Erin) Alexander, John (Rougina) Alexander, Michelle Alexander, Nicole (Brandon) Penzkover, Melissa (Sam) Gallegos, and Crystal (Shane Loshek) Bruley; one stepgrandchild, Jeremy (Crystal) Tainter; 26 great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, Leland "Jack" Foell; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, John Wenzel; granddaughter, Tammy Welter; brother, Leslie Ford; and a sister, Helen Foell.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 18, at St. Martin's Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Winona. Those attending will be required to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. Nellie will be laid to rest later this spring at the Witoka Cemetery.

A memorial is being arranged.

Nellie's family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dr. Andrew Edin, and to the nurses, caregivers and staff of Benedictine-St. Anne, for the wonderful and loving care that she received.

