Patricia Ann Hanson-Haack

PLAINVIEW - Patricia Ann Hanson-Haack, 72, of Plainview, passed away on Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Edenbrook of Rochester.

She was born September 15, 1949, in La Crosse, Wisconsin to Earl J. and Annabelle (Hundt) Hughes. She graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1968 and went on to graduate from Winona State University in 1972. Patricia later attended Rochester Community College for two years and received a degree to become a Medical Transcriptionist.

She married Rodney Hanson at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Winona on June 26, 1971; he died on April 30, 1994. On September 26, 2000, she married David Haack at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview.

Patricia worked as a Nurse's Assistant. She was a volunteer for Mayo Hospice and Seasons Hospice. She was a charter member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church since 1978 where she was also a prayer team volunteer and served as a Huddle Leader for many years.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband, David Haack of Plainview; her three children: Matthew (Marsha) Hanson of Wabasha, Benjamin (Josefina) Hanson of Owatonna, and Angela (Tom) Loucks of Marshfield, WI; six grandchildren: Damian Hanson, Kaelon Hanson, Gage Hanson, Marjahnna Hanson, Hannah Loucks, and Rachel Loucks; a brother, Mike (Annie) Hughes of Burnsville, and a sister, Nancy (John) Hammer of Winona. She was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Rodney.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Plainview with Pastor Krista Henning-Ferkin officiating. Burial will be in Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel; and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Memorials are preferred to Mayo Hospice and Seasons Hospice.

