Renata Arneson

GALESVILLE -- Renata Arneson passed away peacefully with her husband by her side at Bluffview Memory Care, Holmen, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020.

She was born Oct. 28, 1940, to Wilhelm and Lina Hoffmann in Hanau, Germany.

After having jobs wherever she lived, she retired in 2004, from Northern Engraving in Galesville, after 20 years.

She was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2003. With the help and prayers from her husband, daughters, family and friends, she was able to cope with this debilitating disease at home. In the last two and a half years, she had the love and great care from the wonderful caregivers at Bluffview Memory Care North.

Renata was a very loving and caring person. She loved everyone, especially her grandchildren. Her traditional goodbyes were "if you need anything, be sure to call me anytime."

Her love of pretty flowers are very obvious when you see the designs on her couch, curtains, bed covers and all the flower vases throughout her house, not to mention her many trips to Sunset Gardens in the spring. She enjoyed road trips up to Granddad"s Bluff, watching the deer, walks in the park and going to dances, as long as she could be with her "Eddie."

Survivors are her husband, Ed of Galesville; two daughters, Kimberly (Michael) Vlies, Vicky Feyen, both from the Chicago area; five grandchildren, Sarah, Jessica and Mary Claire Vlies, Nick (Hilary) and Elizabeth Kenndhammer; a great-granddaughter, Chanel; a sister-in-law, Elke Hoffmann; three nieces, Suzanne, Angelika Kleber, Annette Hartmann; a great-nephew, Tobias; and a great-niece, Luisa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Edith Schmid; a brother, Rolf Hoffmann; and a nephew, Stephan.

Graveside services will be in North Beaver Creek First Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Ettrick.

Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.