Richard J. Baylon

Richard J. Baylon, 92 of Winona, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Benedictine Community Living – Saint Anne Campus, Winona, MN.

Committal Prayers and Military Honors will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona. A reception will follow at the American Legion Post 9, Winona, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.