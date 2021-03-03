Menu
Richard Phillip Pettit
1944 - 2021
Richard Phillip Pettit

OSPREY, Fla. -- Richard Phillip Pettit, 76, of Osprey passed away Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. He was born to Richard and Mary Pettit Oct. 1, 1944, in Winona. Richard was a general agent for Lutheran Brotherhood Insurance. He enjoyed kayak fishing and golf and was an Elder at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sarasota.

Surviving family members include his wife, Jane, who will remember him as a loving husband; daughter, Jennifer Marshall (Phil); son, Greg; brothers, Danny (Kelly) and Paul (Kim); aunt, Sandy Hodges; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Suzi Pettit; and daughter-in-law, Mamie Pettit.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. To share a memory or send a condolence visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations are requested to be made to The Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Sarasota, TideWell Hospice, or the Oral Cancer Foundation.



Published by Winona Daily News on Mar. 3, 2021.
Farwell my friend. Fondly, Jeanine
Jeanine M STILES
March 6, 2021
Jane, I am so sorry to hear this. I hope you find comfort in your family and friends at this time and in the future as well.
Nancy Newhall
March 5, 2021
Dick was the reason I had such a tremendous opportunity to serve as a representative to my clients. Thank you for your training and support. You were truly a gentleman and will be missed. Sympathy to Jane and your family.
Becky Lester
March 4, 2021
I am so sad, Jane, for you and the family. We shared so many funny memories from Winona. Dick was always such a gentleman. I am so glad that we were able to get together in Milwaukee when we did. Hugs to you, my friend.
Lynn Speed
March 4, 2021
Jane and Family - We were saddened to read about Dick's death in our local paper. It seems like a very long time ago since we had a family reunion and therefore lose touch with our relatives. We are very sorry for your loss and will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Ray and Carol Mullen
March 3, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with Jane and the family. Our times spent with the two of them over the years at LB are very fond memories. RIP Dick
Bob Gandrud, Glenwood, Mn.
March 3, 2021
Dick was one of the best I remember him quiet and a smile. Always a smile. And Jane laughing.
Marci Steinhouse (Amundson)
March 3, 2021
