Robert 'Bob' George McQueen

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn./BIRCHWOOD, Wis. -- Robert "Bob" George McQueen, 89, of Birchwood and recently St.Louis Park died peacefully Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at home with his family. Born March 4, 1931, in Winona to parents, Kenneth Alexander McQueen and Margaret Caroline Petersen. Lifelong traits acquired from his father, ethics and integrity, doing things right, no shortcuts or fudging. From his mother, caring and taking an interest in others, whatever their background, making them feel comfortable. Built long lasting friendships through school, the Y and Scouting. An Eagle Scout who at age 14, via trooper ship, attended the first world jamboree in France, after World War II. Enjoyed athletics, lettering in basketball at St. Mary's College, and track and basketball at Macalester College. Early in his career worked in sales for Armstrong Cork Co., assigned to the Pacific NW, where he met his wife. BJ.

They returned to Winona in 1961. He managed and then owned R.D. Cone Co. Hardware, a family business, dedicated time to his church and to several Winona business and community boards and developed strong friendships, serving on the Minnesota/Dakotas Retail Hardware Association Board for 11 years. On the side, Bob and his good friend, Bill Wieczorek, had fun as partners in commercial and residential real estate development.

For over 50 years, Bob loved spending time at the family's special lake place in Wisconsin. He also loved golf, sailing and downhill skiing with his family/friends, and always strived to be a better banjo player. Later in life, he and BJ retired to the lake and enjoyed milder winter weather and friends on the Olympic Peninsula near Seattle. In more recent winters, they enjoyed exploring the SE, especially South Carolina.

Preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Mary Klopp and Peggy Bard; and infant daughter, Elizabeth. Survived by wife, BJ; son, Scott (and his wife, Heather); daughter, Heather; brother, Ken; cousins and many nieces and nephews.

The family will be planning a committal service to be held at an unknown future date in the spring, at the Chapel/Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. Rather than flowers, memorials if you wish, could go to Woodlawn Cemetery Association, 506 West Lake Boulevard, Winona, MN 55987, or to your own church or charity choice. The family is grateful for the care from Park Nicollet physicians, nurses, hospice staff, Lifesprk home health and caregivers, Tammi and Kelly.