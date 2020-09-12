Menu
Robert Pruka

Robert J. Pruka

Robert J. Pruka, 86, of Winona passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Winona Health.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, until the funeral service at noon at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St. in Winona. Burial will be in the Pickwick Cemetery.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for a complete obituary, online condolences, to view Bob's tribute video, and when available, a video stream of his service.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
