Roger Bernard Rolfing

Roger Bernard Rolfing, 86, of Winona passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at St Anne's Extended Health Care due to complications from COVID-19. Roger was born April 27, 1934, in Wilson Township, Minn., to Ben and Florence (Koenig) Rolfing. He graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1952. Afterwards, he briefly worked in Milwaukee, Wis., then came back to Winona to start a 41 year career at Lake Center Switch Company (aka TRW). He started as a press operator then began an apprenticeship to become a tool and die maker. Roger was a loyal employee and rarely missed work. He was also a lifelong member of The Catholic Church and attended many of the catholic churches in Winona during his lifetime.

Roger grew up on the farm in Wilson Township among 10 other brothers and sisters. On the farm, he was known as the "Kool Aid Man" to nieces and nephews for always making Kool Aid for them to drink. He also worked in the field bailing hay, tilling the garden, cutting wood or whatever needed to be done to help out.

On Aug. 10, 1963, Roger married Mary Anne Roberts at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. Roger was a bit of a handyman and would often work on small projects around the house including maintaining his own cars. Roger enjoyed attending all the extra circular activities of his children and grandson's that he could make. Roger was an avid hunter and fisherman often hunting deer, squirrel, ducks and pheasants along with his black lab named Spike. He made several trips to South Dakota with his co-workers to hunt pheasants. Roger liked to fish in Lake Winona or the Mississippi River and towards his later years went to Sioux Lookout, Ontario Canada to chase the big fish. Roger was a Minnesota sports fan and followed the Twins, the Vikings and the Gophers. He and Mary attended the 1991 World Series between the Twins and the Atlanta Braves. On June 12, 2004, Roger received a kidney transplant at Mayo Clinic which allowed him to more fully participate in life activities.

Roger is survived by his wife, Mary Rolfing of Winona; and his two children, Tim (Sue) Rolfing of Woodbury, Minn., and Tricia (Jay) Meinke of Omaha, Neb. He is further survived by grandsons, Chris Rolfing, Brandon Rolfing and grand dog, Abby; brother, Bernard (Barbara) Rolfing; sisters, Lilian (Jerry) Abts, Sally Reitz and Audrey Rolfing; and many nephews and nieces that loved him dearly. Roger was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Frank and Earl Rolfing; sisters, Rita Thill, Marietta Johnson, Lorine Thorn, and Liz Matton. The family would like to thank the staff at St. Anne's Extended Health Care for Roger's special care and attention during the past six and a half years, especially during this difficult time.

A public Mass and celebration of Roger's life will happen in the spring or summer of 2021. Memorials may be sent to St Anne of Winona, 1347 West Broadway, Winona, Minn. 55987.