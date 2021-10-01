Ronald J. "Ron" Galewski

Ronald J. "Ron" Galewski, age 88, of Winona, passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – St. Mary's Campus in Rochester, MN.

He was born on September 1, 1933, in Winona, to Romuald and Eleanor (Gabrych) Galewski, and was a graduate of Winona High School. Ron honorably served his country with the United States Naval Air during the Korean War from 1951 – 1955.

Ron was united in marriage with Elaine Wise on April 16, 1955, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Rollingstone, MN, having enjoyed 66 years of marriage. Ron joined his father in business as the R.A. Galewski and Son Building Contractor, building houses, and he was later employed with Fowler and Hammer Construction where he worked his way up to become a superintendent, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of the Winona Historical Society, the Catholic Order of Foresters, the Polish Museum, and he was inducted into the Winona Polish Hall of Fame in 2012. Ron was the author of three books which recounted family, genealogy, and Kashubian history and settlement in the area. Ron was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka and was awarded the Bishop's Medal honoring his service and dedication to the parish. Ron will be remembered for his enjoyment of hunting, fishing, bowling, playing cards, NASCAR, and he had a true passion for woodworking and carpentry.Ron is lovingly survived by his wife, Elaine; children: Robert (Linda) Galewski, Roxanne (David) Foegen, Renee (Wayne) Kromrey, Richard (Julie) Galewski, Rochelle (Todd) Slifka, and Randy (Tamara Matthees) Galewski; grandchildren: Lisa (Justin) Eide, Krissa Foegen, Jennifer (Brent) Thomas, Joseph Kromrey, Trevor Slifka, Cori Slifka, Reese Matthees Galewski, and Bryce Matthees Galewski; great-grandchildren: Caroline Eide, and Mason, Jaxon, and Lyric Thomas; brother-in-law: Roger (Jan) Wise; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter: Brandi Marie Galewski, and his sister: Theresa Lehnertz-Cierzan.Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. The family would prefer those attending to please wear a mask.Ron will be laid to rest in a family burial at St. Mary's Cemetery.It is respectfully requested the memorials be directed to the maintenance fund at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka.Online condolences or memories may be left for Ron's family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.