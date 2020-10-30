Ronald 'Roper' J. Smith

Ronald "Roper" J. Smith, 76, of Winona passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Burial with military honors will be in St. Mary's Cemetery. Those attending will be required to wear a mask, and to follow social distancing guidelines.

Please visit www.watkowski-mulyck.com for online condolences, a complete obituary and when available, a video stream of the Mass.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.