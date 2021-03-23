Rosemary Ann Winczewski

Rosemary Ann Winczewski, 91, Gilmore Valley in Winona, died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Comforts of Home in River Falls, Wis.

She was born in Winona, to Edward and Helen (Czaplewski) Wanek, Jan. 8, 1930. She married Anthony (Tony) Leo Winczewski Sr., June 10, 1950, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Winona, and he preceded her in death March 29, 1996.

Rosemary graduated from Winona High School and went to work at J.R. Watkins in the secretarial pool. Rosemary and Tony were members of St. Mary's parish where Rosemary was an active member in the ladies guilds, school activities and also worked in bazaars and served funeral meals. She and Tony prayed the rosary together every day of their married life and she continued the tradition after Tony's passing. She worked for Morel Jewelers in the china (bridal) area, at Hallmark, and Dan's Flower Gallery. When things got ultra-busy at the Winona County Abstract Company, she assisted in typing for her husband. Rosemary was active in the Women Jaycees and Knights of Columbus and served many dinners, luncheons and socials. She was active in the Women's Bowling League at Westgate Bowl.

She was an avid gardener who canned and froze her vegetables, tended her flower gardens and won blue ribbons in the annual rose shows. Rosemary sewed, crocheted afghans for babies at the hospital, her children and grandchildren. She also was known to tie quilts for family and church bazaars.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband; and her brothers, Stanley "Stosh" (Janice) Wanek, Winona, and Edward L. (Kathy) Wanek, Arizona. She is survived by her daughters, Pat (Gregg) Condon, Menomonie, Wis., Mary (Tom) Oaster, Naples, Fla., and Nancy (Mark Goodman) Jones, Orono, Minn.; son, Tony (Lisa Odom) Winczewski Jr., Lake Elmo, Minn.; two grandchildren, Jennifer Holz, Appleton, Wis., and Brian (Briony Ball) Holz, Renton, Wash.; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the funeral service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. Rosemary will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Cemetery.

