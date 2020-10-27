Ruth Evelyn (Chapel) Boyum

Ruth Evelyn (Chapel) Boyum, 87, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Hospital St. Marys Campus-Rochester, Minn. Ruth was born to Lloyd Sr. and Lula (Ray) Vix April 25, 1933, in Hokah. She grew up and lived the majority of her life in the Houston area, where she graduated from Houston High School. She had four children with her first husband, Richard Chapel. She was married to Donald Boyum and later divorced.

Ruth grew up in a primarily dairy farming family. Throughout her life, she worked in the areas of finance, bookkeeping/secretarial, and then made farming the mainstay of her business career. Ruth was also a real estate broker, appraiser, and the owner of "Ruth's Realty" in Houston.

Ruth was a member of the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, where she served as WELCA president, Sunday school teacher, and participated in Bible study groups. She was an active leader in 4-H with her children. Ruth was a very civic minded person participating in various state and county organizations, such as the Chamber of Commerce, Farm Bureau, real estate and Appraisal Associations.

Ruth delighted in the company of others, often in the form of dancing, playing cards, and spending time with her family. She loved driving the tractor and just a few weeks ago was mowing her CRP land. Ruth's outgoing and friendly nature was a pleasure to everyone she met.

Cherishing her memory are her four children, Joan (Scott) Gregory (Chandler, AZ), Jim (Julie) Chapel, Peggy Chapel, Patty (Larry) VanGundy, all of Houston; grandchildren, Tyler Gregory, Austin (Molly) Gregory, and Bryson Gregory (Chandler), Brandy (Ryan) Nohrenberg, Jeremy (Jen) VanGundy, Jason (Tanya) VanGundy; great-grandchildren, Carvir and Axson Nohrenberg, Tate and Breana VanGundy, Landyn and Vadyn VanGundy; two brothers, Lloyd Vix Jr., Charlie (Barb) Vix.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Sr. and Lula Vix.

There will be a celebration of life for the family at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston. There will be no visitation. The service will be live-streamed on the Cross of Christ website www.facebook.comross-of-Christ-Lutheran-Church-152900184724030 The service bulletin for Ruth's funeral will be available on the church website at www.crossofchristhouston.org. Ruth will be laid to rest in the Stone Church Cemetery.

Please leave a memory of Ruth and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Memorials can be made to the Stone Church Cemetery Fund, and cards and memorials may be mailed to Hoff Funeral Home, c/o the Ruth Boyum Family P.O. Box 625, Rushford, MN 55971.