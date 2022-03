Ruth B. Knutson

PETERSON, MN - Ruth B. Knutson, 101, of Peterson, MN died on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Rushford, MN.

There will be a funeral service for Ruth at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at Grace Lutheran Church in Peterson. Burial will be in the West Grace Lutheran Cemetery in Peterson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church.

Hoff Funeral Home in Rushford is assisting the family with arrangements.