Steven Edwin Riska

Steven Edwin Riska, 72, of Winona died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Benedictine Living Community - Saint Anne of Winona.

He was born Jan. 27, 1948, in Winona, the son of Clemens and Rosemary (Lubinski) Riska. Steve enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1967-71, serving in Vietnam. Steve was united in marriage to Lorraine Bagne in 1973 and she preceded him in death in 1996. In 2005, Steve was united in marriage to Beatriz Hernandez and she preceded him in death in 2019. Steve worked for many years at VA Facilities in Minnesota and Texas.

Steve was a devoted Christian and his true passion was sharing God's love. Throughout his life he studied the bible extensively and became ordained in 2005. His ministries included nursing home visitation, hospital pastoral care, jail ministry, and volunteering at soup kitchens and food pantries. He and his wife Beatriz were also active members of Church on the Street in Harlingen, Texas. Through prayer and donations, he supported local Christian organizations and missionaries around the world. During his life, Steve shared his experience of God's love and saving grace with those he met.

Steve is survived by his beloved daughters, Jennifer (Jason) Taylor of Mable, Minn., DeAnna (Mark) Jelinek of Richland Center, Wis.; five grandchildren, Jordan, Jaida, Jaylynn and Jaxson Taylor and Carter Jelinek; mother, Rose Riska of Winona; two brothers, Michael Riska of Winona, Clemens "Bear" Riska of Winona; two sisters, Ruth (Sheldon) Waage of Clear Lake, Minn., and Bertha (John) Mussell of Wabasha; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Steve was preceded in death by his wives, Lorraine and Beatriz; grandson, Joshua Taylor; father, Clemens Riska; brother, Daniel Riska; sister, Linda Brevig; sister-in-law, Grace Riska; niece, Kathy; daughter, Evangeline; and nephew, Christopher.

Private family services will be held at the Fawcett Junker Funeral Home in Winona. Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at the Otsego Cemetery in Elk River, Minn.