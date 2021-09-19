Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Steven Wayne Scattum
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN

Steven Wayne Scattum

BAYPORT - Steven Wayne Scattum, age 74, of Bayport, MN died on September 7, 2021. Steve was born December 12, 1946, in Rushford, MN, to the late Art and Alice Scattum. He attended Rushford High School. Upon graduation, he entered the Air Force, and later served with the Marines in Vietnam.

He is survived by his former wife and ever-present friend, Ann; loving daughter, Rachel, her children: Ryleigh and Ava; brothers: David and Kevin (Leela) Scattum and sister, Wanda (Bob) Sherwood.

A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and longtime Andersen Windows employee in Bayport, MN, Steve was actively involved in several Veteran's service groups, and Veteran, and community, support efforts. He enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and his much-loved fishing adventures with buddies in Michigan lakes and streams. Steve was a large man who will leave a large hole in the lives of the many who loved him.

A date for a memorial will be announced at a later time. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Veterans support group of your choice. Arrangements by Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, MN.



Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simonet Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simonet Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To our dear friend, Steve: RIP. You will be missed.
Sandy & Duran Tennant
Friend
September 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results