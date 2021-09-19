Steven Wayne Scattum

BAYPORT - Steven Wayne Scattum, age 74, of Bayport, MN died on September 7, 2021. Steve was born December 12, 1946, in Rushford, MN, to the late Art and Alice Scattum. He attended Rushford High School. Upon graduation, he entered the Air Force, and later served with the Marines in Vietnam.

He is survived by his former wife and ever-present friend, Ann; loving daughter, Rachel, her children: Ryleigh and Ava; brothers: David and Kevin (Leela) Scattum and sister, Wanda (Bob) Sherwood.

A decorated Vietnam Veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and longtime Andersen Windows employee in Bayport, MN, Steve was actively involved in several Veteran's service groups, and Veteran, and community, support efforts. He enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and his much-loved fishing adventures with buddies in Michigan lakes and streams. Steve was a large man who will leave a large hole in the lives of the many who loved him.

A date for a memorial will be announced at a later time. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Veterans support group of your choice. Arrangements by Simonet Funeral Home, Stillwater, MN.