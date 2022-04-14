Sydney Nicole Kohner

ROSEMOUNT, MN - Sydney Nicole Kohner, 16, of Rosemount, Minnesota passed away April 9, 2022.

Born on February 17, 2006 near Winona Minnesota, she was the daughter of Tony and Jackie (Gaertner) Kohner, and beloved sister of Mitchell Kohner (girlfriend, Telly Henry). Sydney was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School and had many friends from Rosemount Schools, where she attended grades three through nine. She was so full of life. She made every room brighter and her spunky personality made every gathering more fun. She loved soccer, dancing, snowboarding, butterflies, her dog, Ghostly, and her cat, Mars, her big extended family and her countless number of friends.

In addition to her parents and brother, Sydney is survived by grandparents: Bob and Marlene Kohner of Winona, Minnesota and Dr. John and Pat Gaertner of St. Paul, Minnesota; paternal aunts and uncles: Tim (Summer) Kohner and Terri (Boden) Soderbeck; maternal aunts and uncles: Frank (Tracie) Gaertner, John (Marnie) Gaertner, Mary Pat (Tom) Santulli, Laurie (Stephen) Haugh, Steve (Ann) Gaertner, Tony (Beth) Gaertner, Chrissy (George) Prioleau and her 26 first cousins who will miss her greatly and who loved her so much. We are saddened by the tragic loss of such a bright soul. A friend to all, her memory will continue to bring joy to those who had the privilege of being a part of her life.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave S, St Paul. The funeral will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private family Interment Lebanon Cemetery.