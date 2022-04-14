Menu
Sydney Nicole Kohner
Sydney Nicole Kohner

ROSEMOUNT, MN - Sydney Nicole Kohner, 16, of Rosemount, Minnesota passed away April 9, 2022.

Born on February 17, 2006 near Winona Minnesota, she was the daughter of Tony and Jackie (Gaertner) Kohner, and beloved sister of Mitchell Kohner (girlfriend, Telly Henry). Sydney was a sophomore at Lakeville North High School and had many friends from Rosemount Schools, where she attended grades three through nine. She was so full of life. She made every room brighter and her spunky personality made every gathering more fun. She loved soccer, dancing, snowboarding, butterflies, her dog, Ghostly, and her cat, Mars, her big extended family and her countless number of friends.

In addition to her parents and brother, Sydney is survived by grandparents: Bob and Marlene Kohner of Winona, Minnesota and Dr. John and Pat Gaertner of St. Paul, Minnesota; paternal aunts and uncles: Tim (Summer) Kohner and Terri (Boden) Soderbeck; maternal aunts and uncles: Frank (Tracie) Gaertner, John (Marnie) Gaertner, Mary Pat (Tom) Santulli, Laurie (Stephen) Haugh, Steve (Ann) Gaertner, Tony (Beth) Gaertner, Chrissy (George) Prioleau and her 26 first cousins who will miss her greatly and who loved her so much. We are saddened by the tragic loss of such a bright soul. A friend to all, her memory will continue to bring joy to those who had the privilege of being a part of her life.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave S, St Paul. The funeral will be held Wednesday, April 20, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Private family Interment Lebanon Cemetery.


Published by Winona Daily News on Apr. 14, 2022.
i hope heaven treats you well, rest easy beautiful<3
Skye Wilkie
Other
April 13, 2022
Tony and family, my heart goes out to all of you at this unbelievably difficult time. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Andrea (Huntbatch)Gierok
Other
April 13, 2022
It has been many years since I have seen Sydney but as her brother's hockey coach when he was much younger I had the pleasure of hanging out with Sydney at the rink! I will never forget that spunky personality. She was always making sure those boys were behaving at the rink or maybe she was picking on them :) She was always a ray of sunshine. The Kohner family is in my thoughts and payers.
Amber (Kowalczyk) Scott
April 13, 2022
Tony I am so sorry for your loss of your beautiful daughter, Sydney. It is heart breaking. Thinking of you, Terry and Tim and families especially Bob and Marlene. Sending love from my family.
Sandy Benning
April 13, 2022
Please accept my sympathy at the death of Sydney. God Bless! A Dad and Grandfather from Anoka.
Ed Burns
April 13, 2022
from one you have never met and one you will never know, to a poised and beautiful angel. you have had an amazing life filled with love; both giving and receiving. you have done what was needed of you to do and you´ve done it all so well. thank you for loving and being a daughter, friend, grandkid, student, cousin, niece and sister unapologetically and without hesitation. angels recognize angels. i can forever see you. because of that, we never say goodbye, but always see you later. so although this is farewell for all, from me to you.. may you have good luck on your next journey and have beautiful and safe travels .
Rishunna Taylor
Other
April 13, 2022
