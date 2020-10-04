Teresa Mae (McDonald) Nye

Teresa "Terri" Mae (McDonald) Nye, 71, loving mother, wife, aunt and friend, passed away peacefully in her home, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of natural causes.

Born in Winona, July 25, 1949, to John and Marie McDonald, Terri lived there until graduating from Cotter High School and then moving to Minneapolis, to earn her degree in journalism, from the University of Minnesota. Her marriage to William Nye in 1970, led to many new vistas, until they settled in Saint Paul. Soon to follow, sons, Aaron and Nate (Alisha) were a sacred joy of her life, as were grandchildren, Harrison and Thomas. Her proud parenting and grateful and accepting heart made a lasting impression on so many she met along the journey of life.

Her passion for motherhood was balanced with a career devoted to helping others. She worked at ARC Minnesota, supporting folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities; the United Jewish Fund Council, and Saint Mary's University. Into retirement, Terri was busy with an active volunteering schedule at ARC, and valued the socializing involved. Her personal time was filled enjoying travel, movies, theater, music, breakfasts with friends and being family communicator of news and events. She always carried an extensive showing of photos and keepsakes in her purse, ready to give joyous family updates to all she connected with. Terri passed along an enthusiasm for the outdoors. "Hello River" was a favorite phrase, and a graceful love of family and friends.

Terri was predeceased by her loving parents; brother, Tom; and sister, Patsy. She is warmly remembered by her nephews, Michael McDonald and Jason Lassen; as well as many friends and relatives throughout the St. Paul and Winona areas. At a later date, to spread her ashes on Lake Winona, will complete her full life's circle.

For our beloved mother and grandmother, be with your family and friends; the waters are calm and you are at peace. As you would say, "keep paddling." You will always be loved.