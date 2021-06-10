Menu
Terry Lee Erickson
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1476 W Broadway
Winona, MN

Terry Lee Erickson

WINONA - Terry Lee Erickson, 66, of Winona, died on June 7, 2021 at Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse, WI from injuries he sustained in a bicycling accident in Winona. He passed away peacefully with his son and daughter at his side.

Terry was born in Faribault, MN on August 21, 1954, to Delores (Pepin) and Kenneth Erickson. He graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1972 and attended Winona State University where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.

Terry's life's work was devoted to economic and community development in the Southeast Minnesota region. In the span of his career he founded the Southeast Minnesota Development Corporation (SEMDC) and then later served as Executive Director of the Southeast Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) in Rushford, MN. Most recently he worked as Economic Development Director with the City of LaCrescent, MN.

Terry was an active member of Winona's First Congregational (UCC) Church community for over 35 years, where he volunteered much of his time. He was also a part of a tight-knit group of dear friends who got together often to eat, drink, laugh, and support each other through life's ups and downs. Terry was an avid cyclist and took many bicycling and camping trips with his friends to their favorite spots all over southern Minnesota and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Terry was a fixture in the Winona yoga community, and could also be seen often at the Winona YMCA and at coffee shops in downtown Winona.

Terry is survived by his daughter Carrie Erickson (Dan Marfield) of Minneapolis; son Kevin (Jennifer) of Eden Prairie; and their daughters: Charlotte and Josephine; former wife Denise (Orr) Erickson of Winona; brother Ed (Debie) of Tucson, AZ; sister Mary Jo Erickson of Northfield, MN; nephew Chris Erickson (Jessica) of Bellingham, WA; and their daughters: Harper and Emma; and his current partner Julie Splittstoesser of Winona, MN.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Delores (Pepin) and Kenneth Erickson and firstborn son Timothy Michael Erickson.

A celebration of life will be held for Terry at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Congregational Church in Winona, MN. The family will greet friends after the service.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Congregational Church
Winona, MN
Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home & Cremation Services
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Liz McGrory
June 12, 2021
I offer my condolences to Terry´s family. He was an amazing man.
Dylan Robertson
Friend
June 12, 2021
With Love The Banicki Family
June 11, 2021
The Swart Family
June 10, 2021
Please accept my heartfelt condolences to your family for the loss of Terry. May you find strength in all the wonderful memories.
Shirl Seales
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results