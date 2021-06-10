Terry Lee Erickson

WINONA - Terry Lee Erickson, 66, of Winona, died on June 7, 2021 at Gunderson Medical Center in La Crosse, WI from injuries he sustained in a bicycling accident in Winona. He passed away peacefully with his son and daughter at his side.

Terry was born in Faribault, MN on August 21, 1954, to Delores (Pepin) and Kenneth Erickson. He graduated from Faribault Senior High School in 1972 and attended Winona State University where he obtained a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology.

Terry's life's work was devoted to economic and community development in the Southeast Minnesota region. In the span of his career he founded the Southeast Minnesota Development Corporation (SEMDC) and then later served as Executive Director of the Southeast Minnesota Citizens Action Council (SEMCAC) in Rushford, MN. Most recently he worked as Economic Development Director with the City of LaCrescent, MN.

Terry was an active member of Winona's First Congregational (UCC) Church community for over 35 years, where he volunteered much of his time. He was also a part of a tight-knit group of dear friends who got together often to eat, drink, laugh, and support each other through life's ups and downs. Terry was an avid cyclist and took many bicycling and camping trips with his friends to their favorite spots all over southern Minnesota and the Black Hills of South Dakota. Terry was a fixture in the Winona yoga community, and could also be seen often at the Winona YMCA and at coffee shops in downtown Winona.

Terry is survived by his daughter Carrie Erickson (Dan Marfield) of Minneapolis; son Kevin (Jennifer) of Eden Prairie; and their daughters: Charlotte and Josephine; former wife Denise (Orr) Erickson of Winona; brother Ed (Debie) of Tucson, AZ; sister Mary Jo Erickson of Northfield, MN; nephew Chris Erickson (Jessica) of Bellingham, WA; and their daughters: Harper and Emma; and his current partner Julie Splittstoesser of Winona, MN.

Terry is preceded in death by his parents Delores (Pepin) and Kenneth Erickson and firstborn son Timothy Michael Erickson.

A celebration of life will be held for Terry at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at First Congregational Church in Winona, MN. The family will greet friends after the service.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory, Winona, MN and Fountain City, WI. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.