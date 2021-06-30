Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Thelma Johnston
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral Home Rushford Chapel
780 N Mill St
Rushford, MN

Thelma Johnston

HOUSTON, MN - Thelma Johnston, 94, of Houston, MN passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, June 27, 2021, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, WI.

There will be a funeral service for Thelma at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston with the Reverend Linda McPeak officiating. Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery in rural Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the church.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please leave a memory of Thelma and sign her online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jun. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church
Houston, MN
Jul
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Cross of Christ Lutheran Church
Houston, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral Home Rushford Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hoff Funeral Home Rushford Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.