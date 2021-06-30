Thelma Johnston

HOUSTON, MN - Thelma Johnston, 94, of Houston, MN passed away peacefully with family by her side on Monday, June 27, 2021, at Gunderson Health System in La Crosse, WI.

There will be a funeral service for Thelma at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Houston with the Reverend Linda McPeak officiating. Burial will be in the Stone Church Cemetery in rural Houston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at the church.

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service in Houston is assisting the family with arrangements.

