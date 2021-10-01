Menu
Thomas Alan Kelleher
1965 - 2021
BORN
1965
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

Thomas Alan Kelleher

Thomas Alan Kelleher age 56 of Trempealeau, WI was born on Easter Sunday April 18, 1965 at Vernon Memorial Hospital in Viroqua, WI to Daniel & Bonnie (Ryder) Kelleher. He graduated from GET High School in 1983. On October 3, 1987 he married the love of his life, Sandra Louise Johnson. He went on to a 30-year career with the CIA, retired in 2017 and spent his time playing golf, beating family members at cards, watching football, and driving around town playing Pokemon Go.

Tom passed away on September 28, 2021 after nearly 34 years of marriage. In addition to his wife Sandy, he is survived by his daughter Allison Orrie, her fiance Dillan Konkel, and his son Mitchell Thomas. Also surviving are his parents, brothers Steve & Tatiana Kelleher and Mike & Sara (Zittlow) Kelleher and their children; his father & mother-in-law Brad & Sharon (Palmer) Johnson; godmother Jane Hawes, as well as many brothers- & sisters-in-law and multiple nieces & nephews. Tom was preceded in death by grandparents Bob & Orrie (Veto) Ryder and Merle & Evelyn (Mack) Kelleher, and his cousin Bill Ryder.

Visitation will be Friday, October 1, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at St. Bartholomew's Parish in Trempealeau, WI. At St. Bart's on Saturday, October 2, 2021, there will be a short visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. There will be a luncheon reception after the service. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Tom and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Oct. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
St. Bartholomew's Parish
Trempealeau, WI
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew's Parish
Trempealeau, WI
Oct
2
Service
11:00a.m.
St. Bartholomew's Parish
Trempealeau, MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to read about the loss of your son Tom in the obits on my computer...Stay well & stay safe !
Steve & Ruth Kelner
Friend
October 1, 2021
Nan McCracken and Ron Anderson
October 1, 2021
Our sincere sympathies to Tom's family. My heart goes out to Bonnie and Dan, so hard to lose a son. I didn't know Tom, but knowing Bonnie, he was someone special.
Pat and Ken Komperud
Other
October 1, 2021
