Thomas George Speltz

ALTURA -- Thomas George Speltz, 47, died Monday, March 15, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Altura, Minn. He was born in Winona, April 12, 1973, to David and Barbara (Burke) Speltz. On June 6, 1998, he married Shelley Born and they were later divorced.

He graduated from Lewiston Altura High School and Winona State University. He was an athletic director and business education teacher at Zumbrota Mazeppa High School for several years and later was the vice principal at Crookston High School. Tom also taught at Triton High School and was the athletic director for the Kingsland School District. After that he worked for "Go Rochester Direct." Currently, he was the secretary/bookkeeper for Holy Trinity Parish of Rollingstone and St. Rose of Lima Parish of Lewiston. He was also a sportswriter for the Lewiston Journal and volunteered for the Altura Ambulance. Tom was an avid Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings fan. Tom also found great joy in running the play clock, scoreboards, and announcing games for many surrounding schools.

Tom is survived by his brother, John (Dawn) Speltz; niece, Hailey Speltz; nephew, Alex Speltz; godparents, James Burke and Geraldine Daley; godson, Zach Picha; and Shelley's niece, Lauren Picha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Barbara; maternal grandparents, George and Clara Burke; and paternal grandparents, Vincent and Susie Speltz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 20, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, in Rollingstone, with the Rev. Chinnappa Pothireddy and the Rev. Will Thompson con-celebrating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at church, with the rosary being recited at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to Mass, Saturday at the church. Tom will be laid to rest in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Oak Ridge. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Altura First Responders. Masks and social distancing will be required. Please leave a memory of Tom and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family.