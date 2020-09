Tom R. Stephens

Tom R. Stephens, 70, of Winona passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at Benedictine - St. Anne in Winona.

Honoring his wishes, a private family funeral service will be held with burial in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.