Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winona Daily News
Winona Daily News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Tommy W. Stanton
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021

Tommy W. Stanton

WINONA - Tommy W. Stanton, 83, of Winona, MN passed away December 22, 2021. Tom was born on December 4, 1938 to Don and Arvilla (Bornitz) Stanton. Tom married Corinne Bartz on September 19, 1959 in Nodine, MN. Tom and Corinne spent 62 years together living the BEST life. Family ties were very important to Tom, he and Corinne were the proud parents of two sons and were blessed with two grandchildren. After retiring from his 35 years at NSP, Tom lived to duck hunt and fish, spending every minute he could on the river. The perfect day for Tom was spending a full day in the boat with Bartz. If he wasn't out on the river, he was in the kitchen cooking and baking his famous buns for the multitude of life-long friends that were always welcome to stop by any and every day.

Tom is survived by his wife, Corinne; two sons: Doug (Susan) Stanton and Patrick Stanton; two grandchildren: Tom (Kim) Stanton and Tia (Joey) Nadeau; nephew, Rob (Nikki) Stanton; niece, Robin Stanton and the "best dog in the world", Taz.

Preceded in death by his parents; his brother (and best friend) and sister-in-law: Bob and Lonie Stanton; niece, Tammy (Stanton) Irvine.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Nodine, MN at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Lunch will be served following the service. Memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Per Tom's wishes, his body has been donated to The Mayo Foundation for research.


Published by Winona Daily News on Dec. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Nodine, MN
Dec
27
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. John's Lutheran Church
Nodine, MN
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
12 Entries
So sorry Corinne!! I loved Tommy! So glad to see you guys when I came up there. Hope to see you again..please take care. Kathy
Kathy Stanton
Family
January 17, 2022
Prayers sent to the entire family and friends!! It is so much darker when a light goes out than if it never had shined!
Gregg and Joni Kizewski
Other
December 27, 2021
Corrine and Family, My deepest condolences to you during this time. I will certainly miss the conversations with Tommy. I fondly remember all the stories he had, being the giant sportsman he was, and the love of live on the river. He will certainly be missed!
Eric Johnson
Friend
December 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. RIP TW
Bruce&Beaty
December 27, 2021
Corrine and Family: I am sorry to hear of Tom's passing. What a wonderful person who lived life in such a positive way with so many friends and great memories. I still remember fishing with him in our teen years!! I hope you find comfort in knowing where he is today in a much better place. May God comfort all of you! Dick Papenfuss Sanat Fe, NM
RICHARD PAPENFUSS, PH.D.
Friend
December 27, 2021
Todd and Cindy Schmidt
December 27, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to the family of Tom... always loved to chat when we would run into one another. May the many wonderful memories bring peace and comfort.
Nola Skappel
December 27, 2021
Remember great times with Tom and Bartz when we lived in Winona. Sorry for your loss. Such a great man! Betty Borseth
Betty Borseth
Work
December 26, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. I have so many fond memories of Tom. Always with his loving wife and proud of his sons...such an inspirational love and relationship. He always made me feel welcome at any time, he had a very special gift of friendship. My thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Sheri Crandall
December 26, 2021
Sympathies to you Corinne and family. Tom enjoyed a good life.
Jim & Linda Trynowski
December 26, 2021
Our thoughts & prayers are with Corinne, Doug & Pat Tom was a great friend, his door was always open! And you never left his house hungry either, whether hungry or not, he provided a delicious spread! He was a great cook! R.I.P. dear friend, you will be missed
Kevin & Connie Zenke
Friend
December 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. He will be missed by many. He was a good friend to many. May he rest now in peace and happiness.
George & Judith Kleinhaus
December 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 12 of 12 results