Tommy W. Stanton

WINONA - Tommy W. Stanton, 83, of Winona, MN passed away December 22, 2021. Tom was born on December 4, 1938 to Don and Arvilla (Bornitz) Stanton. Tom married Corinne Bartz on September 19, 1959 in Nodine, MN. Tom and Corinne spent 62 years together living the BEST life. Family ties were very important to Tom, he and Corinne were the proud parents of two sons and were blessed with two grandchildren. After retiring from his 35 years at NSP, Tom lived to duck hunt and fish, spending every minute he could on the river. The perfect day for Tom was spending a full day in the boat with Bartz. If he wasn't out on the river, he was in the kitchen cooking and baking his famous buns for the multitude of life-long friends that were always welcome to stop by any and every day.

Tom is survived by his wife, Corinne; two sons: Doug (Susan) Stanton and Patrick Stanton; two grandchildren: Tom (Kim) Stanton and Tia (Joey) Nadeau; nephew, Rob (Nikki) Stanton; niece, Robin Stanton and the "best dog in the world", Taz.

Preceded in death by his parents; his brother (and best friend) and sister-in-law: Bob and Lonie Stanton; niece, Tammy (Stanton) Irvine.

A memorial service will be held Monday, December 27, 2021 at St. John's Lutheran Church, Nodine, MN at 11:00 a.m. Friends may visit at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Lunch will be served following the service. Memorials can be directed to St. John's Lutheran Church.

Per Tom's wishes, his body has been donated to The Mayo Foundation for research.