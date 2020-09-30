Vera M. Philipps

Vera M. Philipps, 91, of Winona passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Brookdale Senior Living, Winona.

Vera Mae was born April 12, 1929, in Winona, to Emil and Alice (Suhr) Jahnke. Vera grew up on a farm in Gilmore Valley, before moving to Winona. She graduated from Winona High School in 1947. She married Alois "Al" Philipps, July 17, 1948, in the Church of Saint Joseph's Rectory in Winona, which is now Cathedral Church.

Together with her husband, Al, they started Philipps Bus Service, 75 years ago. Vera drove numerous school buses over the years. She also worked as a bookkeeper, bus cleaner, and housewife. Most of all she was a mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In retirement, she enjoyed travelling with her husband, Al, on numerous bus tours and cruises. Before her passing she particularly enjoyed drives in the country and visiting her home in Witoka. She was known for her cooking and being a great baker. She loved baking for her family, friends and for family picnics. Vera also enjoyed riding her bike.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Alice Jahnke; husband, Al; daughter, Cindy Brommerich; sister, Doris Decious; brothers-in-law, Mel Decious and Carl Bergmann.

She is survived by her sons, Dick (Karen), Ronald (Helen), Jeffry (Paula), Jack, Randy; son-in-law, Roger Brommerich; seven grandchildren, Tyler Philipps, Ashley (Jim) Waltz, Bailey Philipps, Alison (Chris) Allen, Jason (Christina) Brommerich, Scott (Wendy) Brommerich, and Mary Jo Brommerich; eight great-grandchildren, Hadley Waltz, Lucas and Sydney Allen, Tiffany Brommerich, Kaleb and Owen Brommerich, Ben and Ellie Brommerich; a sister, Alice Bergmann; and many more relatives and friends.

Family and relatives of Vera are invited to the funeral Mass of Vera at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart Church, Winona, with the Rev. Mark McNea officiating. Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Winona.

The family would like to especially thank the staff at Brookdale Senior Living for their care of Vera over these past months.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or online at www.stjude.org.

Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wis. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.