Wallace J. Burley

Wallace J. Burley, 76, of Winona passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He graduated from Cotter High School and went on to graduate from Dunwoody Industrial Institute with a mechanical drafting degree. He also attended St. Mary's College. His last job was as a manufacturing engineer for a company in Fridley, Minn. When Wallie retired he moved back to Winona. He had a long relationship with Anne King of Winona.

Wallie enjoyed designing and building things for this great nieces and nephews. After Anne's death, he became involved in the Friendship Center where he took advantage of the exercise program. He also volunteered to teach other seniors to play chess. He really enjoyed the interaction. Wallie was one of the key players in getting the Minnesota City School Bell restored to its rightful place. He designed the platform it will be displayed in. Wallie was very interested in history and spent many hours researching relatives that were soldiers in the Civil War.

Family was very important to him and he loved gathering together. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening.

Wallie is survived by his sisters, Mary (Jim) Cady of Woodbury, Minn., Patricia (Sean) Carey of Glenwood, Ark.; nephews, Sean (Sarah) Cady of Dassel, Minn., and Aiden Carey of Glenwood; nieces, Colleen (Tom) Taylor of Chanate, Kan., and Erinn (Tim) Wekenborg of Arkadelphia, Ark.; great-nephews, Joseph Cady, Jacob, Bryan, and Jonathan Taylor; great-nieces, Alexandria, Lauren, and Clara Cady and Ocean Marie Carey.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wallace and Grace Burley; grandparents, Frank and Clara Renswick; uncles and aunts; and Anne King.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with the Rev. Mike Cronin officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Please wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Memorials may be directed to the Minnesota City Historical Society Bell Fund. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.