William 'Billy' Anthony Daubs

William "Billy" Anthony Daubs, 32, passed away unexpectedly as a result of an automobile accident, Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. Billy was born April 24, 1988, in Chicago, to William and Dorothy Daubs.

Billy attended Cochrane Fountain City schools, where he graduated with the class of 2007, and later went on to study welding courses at the Technical College in Winona. Billy worked at Buffalo Lumber and Tie and enjoyed his job working the saw. Billy had an infectious personality and never missed an opportunity to make someone laugh and smile. When he wasn't at work he could always be found hanging out with good friends, whether they were watching football, going fishing, or grilling in the backyard. Billy had a passion for music and loved to sing.

Billy will forever be missed by his pride and joy, his son, Kane; his parents, William and Dorothy; his two sisters, Julia Daubs and Jacqueline Daubs; and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and many good friends.

A memorial gathering for Billy will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 22, at Talbot Family Funeral home in Alma, Wis., with a service to follow beginning at 6 p.m. with Deacon Ed Wendt. Please share a memory of Billy or send words of comfort for this family at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.