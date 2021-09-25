William "Bill" Joseph Hoffman

William "Bill" Joseph Hoffman, 64 of Minnesota City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church.