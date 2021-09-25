Menu
William Joseph "Bill" Hoffman
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
3480 Service Dr
Goodview, MN

William "Bill" Joseph Hoffman

William "Bill" Joseph Hoffman, 64 of Minnesota City, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at his home.

Funeral Mass will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and one hour prior to Mass, all at the church. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Bill, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
MN
Sep
29
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
MN
Sep
29
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
MN
Funeral services provided by:
Hoff Funeral & Cremation Service Winona/Goodview
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Deepest condolences to all of his family and friends. My prayers are with you
Elaine Connors
September 28, 2021
