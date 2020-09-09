Menu
William Joel "Bill" Meier

COCHRANE, Wis. -- William "Bill" Joel Meier, 82, of Cochrane passed away Sunday, April 3, 2020, at Winona Health ICU.

A memorial service to celebrate the life of Bill Meier will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Talbot Family Funeral Home, Alma Chapel with Pastor Mark Wilde officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Buffalo City Cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. The staff of Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the Meier family with arrangements.


Published by Winona Daily News on Sep. 9, 2020.
