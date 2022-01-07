Menu
Wilma Ann Meyer
1925 - 2022
BORN
1925
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
McCormick Funeral Home
205 E Main St
Caledonia, MN

Wilma Ann Meyer

CALEDONIA, MN - On Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Wilma Ann Meyer, 96, a resident at Valley View Healthcare in Houston, MN, was was called to heaven to join our dad.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and a full obituary can be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.


Published by Winona Daily News on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Caledonia, MN
Jan
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Caledonia, MN
