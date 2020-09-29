McClain, C.B.



April 30, 1933 - September 27, 2020



C. B. McClain, Jr. passed away at Clemmons Village I on September 27, 2020.



He was born on April 30, 1933 in Forsyth County to Coleman Blease McClain, Sr. and Lucy Shelton McClain. After attending Gray High School, he served in the US Navy. C.B. retired from RJR Archer Co. with 30 years of service. He was a former member of Central Terrace UMC and current member of Harmony Grove UMC.



Many of his years were spent singing with various gospel groups, most notably The Harvesters. He enjoyed square dancing, golfing, going to his place at the beach, and buying cars.



More than anything, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Joshua, and his great-grandchildren, Campbell and Cole.



Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years, Loretta Baynes McClain; sons, Michael and Ricky (wife, Tanya); sisters, Nancy M. Wall and Jane M. Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held on Thursday, October 1st at 2pm at Frank Vogler & Sons in Clemmons. The family will receive friends for a visitation beginning at 1pm. Burial will follow the service at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Harmony Grove UMC Building Fund, 5041 Styers Ferry Rd, Lewisville, NC 27023.



Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home



Clemmons, North Carolina

