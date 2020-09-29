McDaniel, Carolyn Wills
July 20, 1950 - September 27, 2020
Mrs. Carolyn Julia Wills McDaniel, 70, went home to be with her family and our Lord on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Carolyn was born on July 20, 1950 to George and Ruth Wills. She earned her Elementary Education degree at Bob Jones University. She spent her career in service to others as a Christian School Teacher at several small churches. Later in life, she continued serving the needs of others by providing one-on-one care, allowing them to experience a higher level of independent living. She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Robert Alan McDaniel; and her older brother, John Wills. Carolyn is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Ruth McDaniel Tutherow and Heather Lynn McDaniel Barth; two sons-in-law, Paul Tutherow and Aaron Barth; and four grandchildren, Julia, Lisa, Katelynn and Levi. In lieu of flowers, Carolyn requested donations be made to the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, where her husband ministered to the lost and homeless for more than 30 years, P.O. Box 595, Winston-Salem, NC 27102-0595. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
