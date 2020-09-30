Prince, Dawn Marie House
October 7, 1968 - September 24, 2020
Ms. Dawn Marie (House) Prince, 51, of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Cumberland, Maryland on October 7, 1968, to the late James David and Donna Jean (Ross) House Coffman. Dawn was a Christian lady. She enjoyed cooking and going fishing. Dawn was a graduate of Oldtown High School. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and a friend to all that will be greatly missed. In addition to her parents, Dawn is preceded in death by her son, Corey A. House. Left to cherish her memory is her fiancé, Michael Lauer of Kernersville; a daughter, Kendra H. Caudle (Michael) of Hamptonville; a stepdaughter, Brittany Gough of East Bend; four grandchildren: Trenten, Landen, Makaelyen, and Jorden; stepfather, Ronald Coffman of Winston-Salem; two sisters, Pamela Landis (Michael) of Winston-Salem and Janice House (Steve) of Cresaptown, Maryland; two nephews, David Landis (Sara) of Kernersville and Robert Landis (Heather) of Clemmons and two great-nieces, Harper and Audrey. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 Noon Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Overflow Church, officiated by Pastor Bryan Hullette. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 10:45 am to 11:45 am prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House of Winston-Salem, 419 S. Hawthorne Road, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
