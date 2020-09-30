Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Carole Teresa Martin
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Martin, Carole Teresa

February 11, 1942 - September 27, 2020

Mrs. Carole Teresa Martin, 78, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Atlanta, GA on February 11, 1942, she was a long-time member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Carole retired from Belk Department Store at Hanes Mall and loved yard work, decorating the house, shopping for antiques and playing cards. One of her most favorite things was the family beach trip to Myrtle Beach which has been a mainstay for over 40 years. This was closely rivaled by holiday family gatherings with her devoted family. She was kind and had an unconditional love for everyone she knew. Her smile and zest for life will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Carole is preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Mary Clark. Survivors include her husband, Millard Martin; three children, Stephen Martin of Myrtle Beach, Sharon Martin McFadden (Dean) of Waxhaw and Kim Martin Kieft (Bret) of Garner; seven grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Cassidy McFadden, Cayla McFadden, Noah Kieft, Sydney Kieft, Emma Kieft and Zoe Kieft; a sister, Tricia Coble of Loganville, GA. and a brother David Clark (Susie) of Loganville, GA.; three special cousins, Shirley Cochran, Joyce Thomason and Gloria Fellows and many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery (Lexington) with Rev. Jeff Sypole officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Graveside service
3:00p.m.
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery
, Lexington, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.