Martin, Carole Teresa
February 11, 1942 - September 27, 2020
Mrs. Carole Teresa Martin, 78, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at her residence. Born in Atlanta, GA on February 11, 1942, she was a long-time member of Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church. Carole retired from Belk Department Store at Hanes Mall and loved yard work, decorating the house, shopping for antiques and playing cards. One of her most favorite things was the family beach trip to Myrtle Beach which has been a mainstay for over 40 years. This was closely rivaled by holiday family gatherings with her devoted family. She was kind and had an unconditional love for everyone she knew. Her smile and zest for life will be missed by all that loved and knew her. Carole is preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Mary Clark. Survivors include her husband, Millard Martin; three children, Stephen Martin of Myrtle Beach, Sharon Martin McFadden (Dean) of Waxhaw and Kim Martin Kieft (Bret) of Garner; seven grandchildren, Taylor Martin, Cassidy McFadden, Cayla McFadden, Noah Kieft, Sydney Kieft, Emma Kieft and Zoe Kieft; a sister, Tricia Coble of Loganville, GA. and a brother David Clark (Susie) of Loganville, GA.; three special cousins, Shirley Cochran, Joyce Thomason and Gloria Fellows and many nieces, nephews and friends. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Cemetery (Lexington) with Rev. Jeff Sypole officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, 1082 Community Rd., Lexington, NC 27295. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103