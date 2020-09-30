Adams, Jimmy Lee
July 29, 1931 - September 28, 2020
Mr. Jimmy Lee Adams, 89, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born July 29, 1931 in Stokes County to the late Luther Benjamin Adams and Myrtle Rutledge Adams. Jimmy was a former employee of R.J. Reynolds and the ABC Board. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Joe Adams (Darlene); sister, Maxine Robertson; son-in-law, Benny Gregory; and long-time friend, Judith Fine. Jimmy is survived by his daughter, Susan Gregory; two grandsons, Rodney Gregory and Jeremy Adams; two great-grandchildren, Lauren and Tyler; and his loving cousin, Linda Morris. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1st at Forsyth Memorial Park with Brother Thomas Delp officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church of King, 536 S. Main Street, King, NC 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. (Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall)