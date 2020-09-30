Norman, Mable Venable
December 13, 1932 - September 28, 2020
King – Mable Venable Norman was ushered into heaven September 28, 2020 with her family by her side.
Mable was born December 13, 1932 to Aldie and Beulah Venable. Mable was a devoted and loving wife and mother and was loved by everyone who knew her. She graduated from King High School and Draughn's Business College; and retired from Industrial Resources. She was a member of King First Baptist Church and attended faithfully until she was no longer able.
Preceding her in death in addition to her parents was her sister, Mary Lee Venable Smith.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-one years, Carl Richard Norman, her two sons, Barry Lance Norman and Garry Vance Norman, her sister, Glida Venable Williams and several nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Norman will lie instate on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM at Slate Funeral Home, 132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC.
A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, October 2, 2020 at King First Baptist Cemetery with Rev. Paul Norman officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Ln., Mt. Airy, NC 27030.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mable Venable Norman.
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd. King, NC 27021