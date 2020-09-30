Bingham, Mary Doby
April 13, 1937 - September 28, 2020
Mrs. Mary Doby Bingham, age 83, passed away at her home on Monday, September 28, 2020. She was born April 13, 1937 in Surry County to the late Bina Doby and Clora Lowe Doby.
Mary was a lifelong member of Clemmons United Methodist Church. She had an eye for detail when it came to her handmade ceramics, a passion for tennis, and a love for playing cards. Mary and her daughter owned and operated Fraleigh's Boutique in Clemmons since 1981. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thad Bingham, and two grandchildren, Jaymee Reavis and J.V. Snow. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Merriman (Billy) and Denise Bingham (Jeff); grandchildren, Thad Merriman (Elizabeth), Tyler Merriman, Travis Merriman (Ally), Tucker Merriman (Sydnie), and Jessie Snow; her great-grandchildren, Kyree Snow and Hunter Merriman and Hudson Merriman, and sister, Betty Higgins.
The graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in the Open Air Mausoleum. The family wishes to thank Mary's caregivers, Karie, Hannah P., Hannah F., Destiny, Sissy, Alicia, April, Jada, Eavan, and Julia for their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care of Davie, 377 Hospital St. suite # 103, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006