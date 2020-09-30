Gorelli, Frederick Paul
November 9, 1937 - September 28, 2020
Frederick Paul Gorelli loved being a United States Marine, teaching his grandkids Italian phrases, and playing Chopin on the piano. More than all that, however, he loved his wife and family and telling stories that made people laugh, especially himself.
Frederick Paul Gorelli passed away September 28, 2020 – joining his wife, nephew, mother, and father in Heaven.
He is survived by his daughter, Gina Gorelli Proctor (Alan); grandchildren, Ricky (Michelle), Annie, and Philip Proctor; sisters, Diana Johnson (Fred) and Kathy Kaputsik; as well as many other beloved friends and family members.
The grandson of Italian and Czecholovakian immigrants, Fred was born on November 9, 1937, to Bruno Paul and Martha Ann Gorelli in Bagdad, Pennsylvania. Even in early pictures of him, you can find the same amused smile he would wear years later when telling people stories of his adventures as a young troublemaker, his father's steel shop, or how his hometown got its name.
The details of those stories may have changed from time to time, but overall, Fred Gorelli was a man of consistency. This quality was solidified after becoming a United States Marine in 1957 at 20 years old.
During his ten years in the U.S. Marine Corps, he served in Japan and Vietnam and was vital in the development, conversion, and implementation of the Marine Corps Unified Material Management System, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 1967.
While a Marine, Fred met his sweetheart, Helen Ruth Almand at a VFW dance in Georgia in 1964. They married that same year and spent their next 56 years dancing, travelling and laughing together. They settled in Winston-Salem, NC, where he had a successful career in information technology at Integon and Workman's Federal.
A skilled piano player, he passed his love for Chopin to his daughter, Gina Marie Gorelli. After his three grandchildren were born, he would often announce his arrival to the house with Chopin's Polonaise No. 3 in A Major opus 40 no. 1, 'Military.'
The piece, particularly the first few notes, takes a strong and serious tone, but deep down, it has a beautiful, jovial heart – not unlike Fred himself. His family and friends will remember him with love and laughter each time they tell one of his stories, hear a piano piece by Chopin, or enjoy one of his favorite treats.
Fred will be buried with his wife, Helen, on September 30, 2020 in a private graveside service. Their family thanks the loving friends, neighbors, and family members who have offered their support at this time. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to Senior Services, Inc. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/
