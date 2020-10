Stolicki, Maurica Janae McNeil



December 17, 1986 - September 26, 2020



Maurica Janae McNeil Stolicki, 33, of Winston-Salem, NC, was born December 17th, 1986 to Samantha and Elijah McNeil. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elder Samantha McNeil. Maurica entered her heavenly home on September 26, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memories her two GREATEST JOYS, Jamauria Marja' McNeil and Jakira Ashay Stolicki; sisters, Keela (Ronnie) Blackburn and Mahonda Stafford; nieces, Arianna Blackburn and Na'sha Caldwell; devoted cousin/caregiver, Dora S. Harrell; a host of Cousins, Aunts, Uncles and Best Friends. Maurica was a kind spirit that met no stranger. The family wishes to acknowledge with deep appreciation the many expressions of love, care and kindness given to Maurica!