Swaim, Paul Wintford
September 9, 1930 - September 28, 2020
Mr. Paul Wintford Swaim, age 90, passed away peacefully Monday, September 28, 2020. He was born on September 9, 1930 in Yadkin County to the late Wint Swaim and Lillor Walker Swaim. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Eulalah Shore Swaim; his sister, Joanna Chambers; and his brothers, Jarvis Swaim, and Willard Swaim. He is survived by his daughter, Larissa (Stacey) Mathis; grandchildren, Molly (Victor) Urbina, and Noah Mathis.
Above all, Paul cared for others throughout his life and was always there in their time of need. Next to his love for his family was the love for his church, where he served faithfully. He loved working in his garden and sharing his bounty with others. He was always ready to provide a chocolate pie or cake on a moment's notice. He dearly loved spending time with his family and attending all the activities his grandchildren participated in. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends taking trips to the mountains for peaches and apples. He would always root for Wake when watching ACC basketball and pull for the Fords to win the NASCAR race. A graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11:00 am with Dr. Steve Corts officiating. Memorials may be made to Center Grove Baptist Church, 8750 Lasater Rd., Clemmons, NC, 27012. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
