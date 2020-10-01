Shatley, Carson Hayden
December 28, 1934 - September 27, 2020
Carson Hayden Shatley, age 85, of Glendale Springs, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at his home. Mr. Shatley was born December 28, 1934 in Ashe County to the late Avery and Beatrice Wagoner Shatley. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by half-sisters, Ethel and Thelma Shatley, brothers, Ballard, Allen and Danny Shatley and son, Russell Dean Shatley. He was a US Army veteran and served in the Korean War. Carson always enjoyed helping people work and repair furniture. His hobbies included fishing and making bluebird houses.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the George Miller Cemetery at 2:00 pm by Rev. Russell Sheets with Military Rites. The family will receive friends from 1:00-2:00 pm at Badger Funeral Home prior to the graveside service.
Mr. Shatley is survived by his wife, Betty Miller Shatley; daughter, Debbie Hodges of West Jefferson; sisters, Shirley Sheets of Crumpler and Monta Gaye Tilley of Randleman; brother, Billy Shatley of West Jefferson; grandchildren, Victoria and Nicholas Shelton; step-grandchildren, Ashley and David Hodges; 2 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews also survive.
Flowers will be appreciated or memorials may be made to George Miller Cemetery Fund.
Online condolences may be sent and viewed at www.badgerfuneralhome.com
.
Badger Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.