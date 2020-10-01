Pratt, Joseph William "Billy"



April 22, 1932 - September 29, 2020



Mr. Joseph W. "Billy" Pratt passed away September 29, 2020 at the Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home. He was born on April 22, 1932 to the late William and Lula Key Pratt. He served our country during the Korean Conflict. He was an active member of Rock Hill Baptist Church as long as his health permitted. He served as a treasurer, deacon and Sunday School teacher. He served as a director for Surry Communications for 43 years.



He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Polly Bruner Pratt; a son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Kim Pratt; and a sister, Polly P. Bass. He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Joe Pratt; brothers, Clayton and Lonnie Pratt; and sisters, Ida P. Whitaker and Treva P. Nichols.



A graveside service will be conducted Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Skyline Memory Gardens. Mr. Pratt will lie in state from 10:30 to 12:30, prior to the service, at Rock Hill Baptist Church. The Rev. Lee Johnson and the Rev. Dale Johnson will be officiating the service. Full military honors will be presented by the VFW, Pilot Mountain Post # 9436 and Mount Airy Post # 2019.



Memorials may be made to Rock Hill Baptist Church, c/o Judy Key at 3104 Ararat Road, Ararat, NC 27007 or Joan & Howard Woltz Hospice Home at 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017.



The family requests, due to COVID-19, those in attendance, please wear face masks and practice social-distancing to aid in the prevention of spread of the coronavirus.



Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Pratt family.



