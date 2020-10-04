Kindschi (Murphy), Deborah Lynne



November 7, 1973 - September 13, 2020



Ms. Deborah Lynne Kindschi (Murphy), daughter of the late John Peter Kindschi and Karla Ann Bast, passed away on September 13, 2020 with her husband and sister by her side after a valiant battle against cancer. She was born November 7, 1973 in Sparta, New Jersey and was a graduate of the University of Colorado in Boulder. She married William Franklin Murphy on April 23, 2005 in Kiawah Island, SC. They lived, worked, played and volunteered in Atlanta, where they were together ever since their chance meeting there nineteen years ago. Her smile lit up the world around her. She had the biggest heart and loved nothing more than to be with her family and friends. May we shower her spirit with love, and celebrate her life. She is survived by her husband, Will, and her family: Uncle Thomas and Aunt MaryAnn Bast (Seattle, WA); Aunt Lynne Kindschi-Key (Kerrville, TX); Sister Laura Kalscheur, her husband Jeff, and Niece Kyra (Alpharetta, GA); Brother-in-law James "Jay" Patrick Murphy, his partner Maria Talavera, and Niece Emma Lena Murphy (Durham, NC); Sister-in-law Mary Elizabeth (Murphy) Geiger, her husband Chris, and Nephew Cole; and Niece Amelia (Glenwood Springs, CO). Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care: 678-514-1000. In lieu of flowers, please make gifts in Deborah's name to any of the following:



Habitat for Humanity of Atlanta - where Deborah worked in the warehouse and she and Will built homes together - 981 Howell Mill Rd NW, Atlanta, GA 30316.



Trees Atlanta - where Deborah and Will learned and planted together - 225 Chester Ave. SE, Atlanta GA 30316.



Humane Society of Atlanta - where Deborah and Will found their amazing dogs - 824 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta GA 30316.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 4, 2020.