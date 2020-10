Sparks



MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Mary Eliza Sain Sparks, 89, formerly of Bethel Church Road, died Friday, Oct. 2. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Monday, Oct. 5, at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery. Eaton Funeral Service.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Oct. 3, 2020.